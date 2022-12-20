© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The House Jan. 6 committee refers Donald Trump to the Justice Department

WAMU 88.5
Published December 20, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST
An image of former President Donald Trump is seen as the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its last public meeting in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
An image of former President Donald Trump is seen as the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its last public meeting in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

“What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.” 

That’s part of the former president’s response to the decision by the House Jan. 6 committee to refer him to the Justice Department for criminal investigation. 

In what was almost certainly its final public meeting, the panel recommended the DOJ prosecute Donald Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and obstruction of an official proceeding. 

The official report is expected to be made public tomorrow.

It all leaves the newly appointed DOJ special counsel Jack Smith with some big decisions to make.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5