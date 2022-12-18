Let's Talk Business: Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities

Apprenticeships are proven to be beneficial for both employers and workers. As workforce challenges continue to face our region, it is critical that we explore opportunities like apprenticeships to help solve those challenges.

I’m Dana Brune, Director of Workforce and Education Partnerships for the Cape Chamber, Let’s Talk Business.

The Missouri Chamber Foundation is launching the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities, or WORC, grant initiative and the Cape Chamber is teaming up with them to pair our local businesses with resources centered around apprenticeship programs. Together, the goal is to assemble a team, bringing together employers that can offer unique pathways of training to help people earn while they learn and gain high-quality employment.

Focused on helping new entrants to the workforce, dislocated workers, and incumbent workers, this grant’s purpose is to create economic mobility, address historic inequities for marginalized communities of color and other underserved and under-represented communities, and produce high-quality employment for workers who reside in the Lower Mississippi Delta region, enabling them to remain and thrive right here in our community.

Allowed activities by businesses in the program include training and work-based learning models, participant support services, employer-to-employer mentoring and much more. While this program may not solve all of the workforce challenges our businesses are facing, we hope this partnership will be an additional tool local businesses can leverage to continue seeing success in our region.

If you would like further information on the WORC Grant Initiative, call 573-335-3312 and we will connect you with additional resources.

More information is available here.