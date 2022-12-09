KRCU To Air "Selected Shorts: Holidays With Mom", An APM Special, Fri. At 7pm

Guest host Meg Wolitzer presents our holiday show--two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your Mom to be there for you—and possibly to complicate things.

First, memoirist Augusten Burroughs recalls a disastrous—and hilarious—childhood cooking project. Reader Michael Cerveris relishes every bite.

And in “Live Wires” by Thomas Beller, a young man invites his girlfriend to his mother’s annual Hanukkah party. The reader is Jane Curtin.

Encore. Originally aired in December 2021.

Listen to the first in KRCU Public Radio's series of 'APM Presents' Holiday specials, beginning at 7pm on Fri. Dec. 9th.

