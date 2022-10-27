© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SEMO-Primary-Logo-RGB.jpg
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Launches 2023 Season Ticket Deposits for Renovated Houck Field

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published October 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
houck stadium phase 1.png
Houck Stadium

Southeast Missouri State Athletics officially launched season ticket deposits for the newly renovated south sideline at Houck Field, the first phase of the transformational Houck Multiuse Project. Fans can place a deposit for seats on the new south sideline for the 2023 SEMO Football season.

The best way to reserve a seat in the newly renovated south sideline is with a season ticket deposit. Deposits are open for seats in the chairback section at midfield, reserved bleachers with backs sections located between the 20-40 yard lines, and reserved bleacher without backs section located between the end zone to the 20 yard line. In addition to new seating, the renovated south sideline will also feature brand new concessions, restrooms, and concourse spaces.

Season ticket deposits are just $25 per seat, and all deposits will be applied toward 2023 season ticket balances. In addition, depositors will receive an inaugural season commemorative gift, as well as bonus priority in the seat selection process – depositors will have the first priority to select assigned seats following renewal accounts.

Seat selection will be completed in Spring 2023 and is subject to availability based on Redhawks Club priority points.

After demolition of the original structure following the 2021 season, ground was officially broken on Phase One on September 6, 2022 with construction work by Fager-McGee Commercial Construction currently in progress. The new south sideline is scheduled to be complete in August 2023.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at @SEMORedhawks.

Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Assistant Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino