Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Launches 2023 Season Ticket Deposits for Renovated Houck Field

Southeast Missouri State Athletics officially launched season ticket deposits for the newly renovated south sideline at Houck Field, the first phase of the transformational Houck Multiuse Project. Fans can place a deposit for seats on the new south sideline for the 2023 SEMO Football season.

The best way to reserve a seat in the newly renovated south sideline is with a season ticket deposit. Deposits are open for seats in the chairback section at midfield, reserved bleachers with backs sections located between the 20-40 yard lines, and reserved bleacher without backs section located between the end zone to the 20 yard line. In addition to new seating, the renovated south sideline will also feature brand new concessions, restrooms, and concourse spaces.

Season ticket deposits are just $25 per seat, and all deposits will be applied toward 2023 season ticket balances. In addition, depositors will receive an inaugural season commemorative gift, as well as bonus priority in the seat selection process – depositors will have the first priority to select assigned seats following renewal accounts.

Seat selection will be completed in Spring 2023 and is subject to availability based on Redhawks Club priority points.

After demolition of the original structure following the 2021 season, ground was officially broken on Phase One on September 6, 2022 with construction work by Fager-McGee Commercial Construction currently in progress. The new south sideline is scheduled to be complete in August 2023.

