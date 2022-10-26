SEMO Spotlight: Miranda Sullivan
Miranda Sullivan has been with SEMO's Professional Pilot Program since its launch in 2021. She is an assistant professor in the Department of Engineering and Technology and was named Director of Aviation in October 2022. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aviation from South Dakota State University.
Miranda talked about how much she enjoys working with students in the aviation program and her goal to mentor students to become not only good pilots but good people.