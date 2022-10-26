© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Miranda Sullivan

By Dan Woods
Published October 26, 2022
Miranda Sullivan
Jacob Wiegand/Jacob Wiegand
Southeast Missouri State Univers
Miranda Sullivan portrait Engineering & Technology Photographed on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Miranda Sullivan has been with SEMO's Professional Pilot Program since its launch in 2021. She is an assistant professor in the Department of Engineering and Technology and was named Director of Aviation in October 2022. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aviation from South Dakota State University.

Miranda talked about how much she enjoys working with students in the aviation program and her goal to mentor students to become not only good pilots but good people.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
