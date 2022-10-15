'Wait Wait' for Oct. 15, 2022: Fall Festival edition!

It's finally fall, so while Peter and Bill hold hands and dip donuts into hot apple cider, we revisit some of our favorite interviews of the past year, including Mandy Moore, Jeremy Allen White, and a never-before-heard talk with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Not My Job: The Bear's Jeremy Allen White answers three questions about Paddington

Jeremy Allen White is the star of the summer's hottest TV show, FX's The Bear, about a celebrated chef running an Italian beef restaurant in Chicago. He may be the star of one bear, but what does he know about the most beloved bear, Paddington?

Bluff the Listener

Our panelists read three stories about new ways to make friends as an adult, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy answers three questions about sturgeons

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy first joined Wait Wait in 2015, and made a triumphant return earlier this year to play a game we called, "Surgeon General, meet Sturgeons, Generally": Three questions about sturgeons.

Panel Questions

Cricket catastrophe; Picky Penguins; These Arms Have Seen a Lot of Love

Not My Job: We ask Mandy Moore of This is Us about Utz Potato Chips

Mandy Moore was a platinum-selling singer by 15, and then transitioned into acting. She's now the star of NBC's This is Us, so we've invited her on to play a game called This is Utz.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.