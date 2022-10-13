Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Football Ranked #18 In the Nation

SEMO Football is on its bye this week after a red-hot start to the season. The Redhawks are ranked 18th nationally in the STATS Perform FCS Poll, and 21st in the country in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

SEMO has won five straight games, and is one of only 10 teams in the country to be undefeated against FCS opponents.

Last week, the Redhawks defeated conference opponent Tennessee Tech 34-20 at Houck Field.

SEMO defensive back Lawrence Johnson was named Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Paxton DeLaurent shared Newcomer of the Week.

Lawrence, who hails from St. Louis, turned in 10 tackles, a half sack, one interception, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup in the victory. Johnson led a SEMO defense that forced a season-high three turnovers (all interceptions) and allowed only seven points in the final two quarters of the game. He ranks seventh in the OVC in tackles with 7.7 per game.

Meanwhile, DeLaurent claimed his fifth-straight OVC Newcomer of the Week accolade. He completed 22-of-33 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball six times for 25 yards. DeLaurent threw three touchdown passes in a game for the third time this year. He ranks second in the OVC in total offense with 314.2 yards per game.

The Redhawks return to action next week at Northwestern State, before returning to Houck Field on Oct. 29 for Homecoming.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter now at ht@SEMORedhawks.