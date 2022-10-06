Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Football to Recognize Community Members at IMPACT Game

SEMO head football coach Tom Matukewicz knows that he wouldn’t be where he is today without the impact of his high school football coach and mentor, Tom Michael. As Coach Tuke tells it, Tom Michael’s impact on his life has left a generational legacy – allowing Coach Tuke’s two young daughters to live a better life, and giving Coach Tuke the opportunity to make an impact of his own, on the student-athletes he coaches every day.

This is Coach Tuke’s inspiration for his program's annual IMPACT Game.

SEMO Football and The Bank of Missouri are teaming on Saturday, October 7, 2022 to help recognize people throughout the region that are making an IMPACT in their communities and in others' lives. Just like Tom Michael made in impact in Coach Tuke’s life, this initiative is an effort to bring into the spotlight the difference makers throughout the region who are changing people’s lives.

Over the past several week, nominations were accepted online, and a selection committee reviewed over thirty nominations in order to select a few special honorees who will be recognized during halftime of the football game vs. Tennessee Tech on Saturday. This year’s IMPACT Game honorees are: Dr. Christopher Crawford, Kim Dixon, Danny Essner, Dave Hitt, Matthew Kramer, Mike Litz, Sarah Michel Schellingerhout, and a trio of Cape Girardeau police officers – Noah Jones, Wyatt Willis, and Paula Seyer.

Honorees will receive a special behind-the-scenes experience, be recognized on the field during the game, and their stories will be shared at the football game. SEMO Football players will be wearing the names of all the nominees – including the 10 honorees – on their helmets during the game.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on Twitter, now @SEMORedhawks