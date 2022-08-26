Gala Marija Vrbanic: How a fashion designer creates clothes for our digital selves

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Incognito.

Fashion designer Gala Marija Vrbanic creates digital clothes that defy physics and outshine superheroes' wardrobes. Vrbanic says the future of AR and VR will change how we express our identities.

About Gala Marija Vrbani

Gala Marija Vrbanic is the founder of Tribute Brand, a high-end digital fashion brand that is developing various uses for digital fashion. She launched the brand in 2020 as the first-ever direct-to-consumer digital fashion brand.

Vrbanic has a bachelor's and a master's degree in design and visual communications from the University of Zagreb in Croatia. Her upcycled fashion line appeared in the 2019 London Fashion Week.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Katie Simon, James Delahoussaye, and Rachel Faulkner.

