Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Earn Academic Awards from the OVC

SEMO Athletics has been the winningest program in the Ohio Valley Conference over the past three years, and Redhawk student-athletes are also among the most successful in the conference in the classroom.

The Ohio Valley Conference recognized conference student-athletes this week for their outstanding academic performances, and SEMO was among the OVC leaders in awards.

163 Southeast Missouri student-athletes were named to the OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2021-22 academic year, which was the third most of any school in the league.

To be listed on the honor roll, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s), and used a season of competition.

In addition, thirty-eight Redhawk student-athletes claimed the Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor. SEMO had the second most Medal of Honor winners.

The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieved the highest grade point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2021-22 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

SEMO Women's Soccer and Women's Track & Field led the athletic department with eight medal winners each, followed by Softball with seven.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Tennis team was awarded the OVC Team Academic Achievement Award for having the highest percentage of eligible student-athletes with a 3.25 GPA or higher during last school year.

