Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Receives Proclamation for Accomplishments in 2021-22

Southeast Missouri's Department of Athletics received a special proclamation for its many accomplishments during the 2021-22 season at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on Monday, August 1, 2022.

In 2021-22, SEMO collected six Ohio Valley Conference championships, made three NCAA Tournament appearances and celebrated its first NCAA Division I track & field individual national champion in program history.

The Redhawk volleyball team won the 2021 OVC regular-season and tournament titles; baseball and women's tennis won OVC tournament crowns; and men's track & field swept the indoor and outdoor championships. Volleyball, Tennis, and Baseball each made NCAA Tournament appearances.

Eric Crumpecker was named OVC Men's Indoor and Outdoor Coach of the Year, and Julie Yankus won the OVC Volleyball Coach of the Year honor.

Logan Blomquist captured the 2022 NCAA Division I Hammer Throw National Championship, becoming SEMO's first-ever NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field National Champion.

Women's tennis player Grace Powderly became SEMO's first recipient of the OVC Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award, given annually to an OVC male or female student-athlete that exemplifies significant athletics performances along with good sportsmanship and citizenship.

Meanwhile, Brady Barke became only the second ever Athletics Director from the OVC to win the prestigious AD of the Year Award from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Since the start of the 2019 calendar year, SEMO Athletics has won 17 OVC titles, most in the conference in that span.

