Many were stranded on roads when historic rains flooded St. Louis

By Sarah Fentem
Published July 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT

The most rain in St. Louis in more than 100 years reports over 10 inches in under five hours. The rains caused flash flooding — closing major roads and leaving many stranded in their cars on roads.

Sarah Fentem
