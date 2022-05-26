SE Connect - Southeast Professor Awarded $147k NEH Grant for Humanities Project/Trudy Lee to Retire from SEMO

On this edition of the program we talk with Dr. Chris Rieger – professor of English and director of the Center for Faulkner Studies. He was recently awarded a grant for a project titled “Teaching and Learning William Faulkner in the Digital Age.”

And Dr. Trudy Lee is the Vice President of University Advancement and Executive Director of the university foundation. She is retiring this summer after serving 20 years at Southeast. She reflects on her time at the university and her plans for retirement.