SE Connect
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

SE Connect - Southeast Professor Awarded $147k NEH Grant for Humanities Project/Trudy Lee to Retire from SEMO

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
Southeast Missouri State University
The Center for Faulkner Studies mural.

On this edition of the program we talk with Dr. Chris Rieger – professor of English and director of the Center for Faulkner Studies. He was recently awarded a grant for a project titled “Teaching and Learning William Faulkner in the Digital Age.”

And Dr. Trudy Lee is the Vice President of University Advancement and Executive Director of the university foundation. She is retiring this summer after serving 20 years at Southeast. She reflects on her time at the university and her plans for retirement.

Southeast Missouri State UniversityCenter for Faulkner Studies
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
