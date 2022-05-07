'Wait Wait' for May 7, 2022: With Not My Job guest Adam Scott

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Adam Scott and panelists Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

SCOTUS Interruptus; Crate-Trained Co-workers; Moving Drive-In Movies

Panel Questions

Mixed Messages from Moses

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about improvements at the dentist's office, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Severance star Adam Scott about blessed unions

Adam Scott stars in the brilliant new dark comedy Severance, so we've invited him on to answer three questions about unions: specifically weddings, engagements and proposals.

Panel Questions

Human Resources Meets Hinge Resources; What We Lose In Zoom; Art Heist Coverup

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Taste of Chicago in a Can; Breakthroughs in Brushology; The Knights of the Salad Bar

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict the theme of next year's Met Gala.

