Let's Talk Business: What is Visit Cape?

What is Visit Cape?

With summer on the horizon, Visit Cape is gearing up for another busy travel season!

Cape Girardeau is fortunate to have Visit Cape, the community’s designated Destination Marketing Organization, in our corner sharing our community with visitors from near and far.

A few things you should know about Visit Cape:

First, everybody benefits from more visitors. Destination promotion is an essential investment to develop opportunities and build quality of life to benefit all the residents of a community.

Next, just because you don't see Visit Cape's marketing, doesn't mean it isn't happening. Visit Cape advertises in specific, strategically targeted markets based on research completed at the State level by the Missouri Division of Tourism. Our largest out-of-state markets include: Illinois, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. They also have a strong digital presence which includes social media. Their website had over 100,000 users in the last Fiscal Year and 82% of those users, were new to the site. Chicago users made up the majority of website visitors.

And finally, Visit Cape is selling the destination experience. With a few exceptions, Visit Cape sells the entire destination as an experience to our visitors. This works for all markets, including Leisure, Group, Meetings & Conventions and Sports. Once customers have a facility that fits their needs they’re looking to see what else we have in the region to offer - that’s the experience.