SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
SE Connect: The Economic Impact of Southeast Missouri State University
On this edition of the program, Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University, discusses the recently released economic impact report.
According to the report, Southeast Missouri State University creates a nearly $1 billion impact on the business community and generates a return on investment to its major stakeholder groups—students, taxpayers, and society.
To view the report, visit SEMO.edu/economic