Local business leaders, politicians, experts and scientists.All are fair game on KRCU's Going Public.Join us for interviews and features that matter to you on KRCU's Going Public.
Going Public: The Economic Impact of Southeast Missouri State University
On this edition of the program, Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University, discusses the recently released economic impact report.
According to the report, Southeast Missouri State University creates a nearly $1 billion impact on the business community and generates a return on investment to its major stakeholder groups—students, taxpayers, and society.
To view the report, visit SEMO.edu/economic