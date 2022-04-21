© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Going Public
Local business leaders, politicians, experts and scientists.All are fair game on KRCU's Going Public.Join us for interviews and features that matter to you on KRCU's Going Public.

Going Public: The Economic Impact of Southeast Missouri State University

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published April 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
econ-impact-500x214-image.jpg

On this edition of the program, Dr. Carlos Vargas, President of Southeast Missouri State University, discusses the recently released economic impact report.

According to the report, Southeast Missouri State University creates a nearly $1 billion impact on the business community and generates a return on investment to its major stakeholder groups—students, taxpayers, and society.

To view the report, visit SEMO.edu/economic

Tags

Southeast Missouri State University
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods