Let's Talk Business: Innovate SOMO

On Friday, April 8, 2022, the Codefi and efactory teams were joined by State and Federal officials in Cape Girardeau as the programs announced the launch of one of the largest regional workforce and economic development initiatives in Missouri's history.

According to a press release from Codefi, recent grant awards from the Missouri Technology Corporation to both Codefi and efactory, as well as grants from the Delta Regional Authority and Catalyze Education Challenge will empower two of the state's most successful innovation hubs to accelerate digital workforce development, job creation, and support the growth of the next generation of industry-leading, high-growth companies in 47 counties across Southern Missouri.

Known as the Southern Missouri Innovation Network, or Innovate SOMO, the first-of-its-kind regional network is supported by over 100 leading companies and stakeholders in the region. The network includes strategic partnerships with the Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, Jordan Valley Innovation Center, Crowder College, Missouri State University, Three Rivers College, Southeast Missouri State University, Mineral Area College, and many others including support from workforce development, economic development, and Chambers of Commerce across the region.

By connecting and combining collective talents and resources across the region and state, Innovate SOMO is scaling up the delivery of innovative workforce and business development training programs, mentoring, and investments that will accelerate the growth of high-wage, high-demand jobs, and the businesses and organizations that create them.