Missouri state Sen. Steve Roberts is running for Cori Bush’s congressional seat

Democratic state Sen. Steve Roberts, D-St. Louis, is challenging Congresswoman Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, to represent Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Roberts submitted his paperwork on Monday, the second-to-last day of candidate filing to run for the seat.

Bush could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the statement announcing his candidacy, Roberts said he had high hopes for Bush, but “she’s shown over the past year and a half that she’s not interested in the job of United States Representative.”

“We don’t have time for slogans. I’m ready to get to work, bring people together, and deliver results for the families of the 1st District,” Roberts said.

Roberts also said that over the past few months, numerous people have encouraged him to run. In the same statement, Roberts’ spokesman Ryan Hawkins spoke against Bush’s voting record, including her vote against President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City, Missouri's other Democratic member of Congress, voted yes on the bill, as did outgoing Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

“Voting NO on so many issues that affect families in the 1st district like fixing our roads and bridges, clean air, clean water, support for Ukraine during a time of war, and Capitol security after January 6, for nothing more than political theater, clearly shows the Congresswoman is only concerned about Twitter likes and seeking the celebrity status,” Hawkins said in a written statement.

In a statement released after she voted against the bill, Bush said a vote for the infrastructure plan jeopardized any leverage on the Build Back Better Act.

"Each and every one of my votes here in D.C. has been in the interest of saving lives. And tonight was no different," Bush said.

Bush first ran for Congress in 2018, losing to longtime incumbent Lacy Clay in the primary. Bush challenged Clay again in 2020 and won before going on to win the seat in the general election. She is running her first reelection campaign.

Roberts served in the Missouri House from 2016 through 2020, when he was elected to serve in the Senate. He is currently in his second year as a Missouri state senator.

Before his term in the House, Roberts was accused by fellow freshman lawmaker Cora Faith Walker, who died this month, of drugging and sexually assaulting her. Prosecutors did not press charges against Roberts, and both Walker and Roberts dropped their lawsuits against each other.

Roberts’ post on Twitter about his candidacy was met mostly with criticism; most replies and interactions to the tweet called for support of Bush or referenced the assault allegations.

According to candidate filing information, Roberts is the fifth person to run in the primary against Bush. Three Republicans have also filed for the race, though the district is considered a safe Democratic seat and is protected by the Voting Rights Act.

However, neither Bush nor Roberts know whom exactly they are running to represent, as the Missouri Legislature has yet to pass a congressional redistricting map.

Follow Sarah Kellogg on Twitter: @sarahkkellogg

Copyright 2022 St. Louis Public Radio. To see more, visit St. Louis Public Radio.