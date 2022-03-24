© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
SE Connect
SE Connect is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

SE Connect: Inside Maya Angelou's "Georgia, Georgia" Film Study and Discussion Event

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published March 24, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
Southeast Missouri State University
/

Maya Angelou wrote the first original feature film screenplay solely credited to an African American woman. In the 1972 independent film Georgia, Georgia, she uses the framework of a romantic encounter to tell a much more complex story involving the themes of gender, sexuality, race, celebrity and class. Now, on the 50th anniversary of the film’s release the “Inside Maya Angelou’s Georgia, Georgia” film study and discussion event is also the launch of a new initiative in SEMO’s Department of Mass Media entitled the “See Me Series.”

To learn more about the initiative and the upcoming events associated with the film, we spoke with Dr. Karie Hollerbach from the Department of Mass Media and Dr. Joel Rhodes from the Department of History and Anthropology.

A screening of the film followed by a panel discussion by Southeast faculty will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 in Rose Theatre and is free and open to the public. To learn more about the event click here.

Actor Dirk Benedict, the film's last surviving actor, will share his experiences of making the movie that launched his career on Wednesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Rose Theatre.

The College of Education, Health and Human Studies at Southeast educates the region’s nurses, teachers, counselors and health professionals. There are more than 60 undergraduate and graduate programs across seven departments. Dan Woods spoke with Dr. Joe Pujol, Dean of the College to get an update on happenings. They also talked about the challenges facing the professions of teaching and nursing and how the college is addressing them.

Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
