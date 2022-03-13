Let's Talk Business: Cape Chamber Hires New President & Chief Executive Officer

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced this week the hiring its new President & Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Rob Gilligan will fill the role of President and CEO at the Cape Chamber, previously held by John Mehner who retired at the end of last year after 28 years of service to the Chamber. In this role, Gilligan will serve as the top officer of the organization, responsible for all administrative and management functions while executing the mission of the Chamber.

Gilligan comes to Cape Girardeau from his most recent position in Emporia, Kansas where he served as the number two executive for the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Director of Ignite Emporia, the Chamber’s 5–year community investment effort to spur job growth, workforce readiness, affordable housing and existing business expansion. Gilligan has also served as a City Council Representative for the City of Emporia since 2011.

Aaron Panton, Regional Bank President of The Bank of Missouri, headed up a seven-member search committee who worked with a national executive search firm, Waverly Partners, to identify qualified local, regional and national candidates. Panton shared, “Rob was selected due to his experience and vision for the Chamber going forward, and leadership experience. We are excited to have Rob join our community and continue to build upon the great foundation our area Chamber has.”