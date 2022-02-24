© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Pitchers Earn OVC Honors

February 24, 2022
Rachel Rook, SEMO Softball

Despite the wintry weather in the region this weekend, Spring sports are in full gear and the Redhawks are off to a hot start.

Two SEMO pitchers earned OVC Pitcher of the Week honors earlier this week — Rachel Rook of the Softball team, and Kyle Miller of the Baseball team.

Rook, who hails from Republic, Missouri threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in SEMO's win over Central Michigan last Friday. She retired 20-straight and was perfect through 6.2 innings. It was the second time Rook threw a no-hitter in her career. She tossed two complete games and struck out 25 in 19 innings, while going 2-1 for the week. She leads the OVC and ranks fifth in the nation with 53 strikeouts.

Miller, a sophomore right-hander for the Redhawks Baseball team, won the first Pitcher of the Week award of the 2022 season. A native of Eureka, Missouri, Miller shut down #22-ranked Dallas Baptist last weekend in the season opener. He came out of the bullpen to toss six scoreless innings to help lead the Redhawks to a 12-inning one-run upset of the nationally-ranked Patriots. Miller struck out four, walked two and allowed only three hits in his first appearance of the year as SEMO posted a series win against a ranked opponent for only the second time in program history.

The SEMO baseball team will play at home this weekend against Bellarmine. The series will begin Saturday with a doubleheader starting at Noon, followed by one game on Sunday at 1pm.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now @SEMORedhawks

