Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Pitchers Earn OVC Honors

Despite the wintry weather in the region this weekend, Spring sports are in full gear and the Redhawks are off to a hot start.

Two SEMO pitchers earned OVC Pitcher of the Week honors earlier this week — Rachel Rook of the Softball team, and Kyle Miller of the Baseball team.

Rook, who hails from Republic, Missouri threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in SEMO's win over Central Michigan last Friday. She retired 20-straight and was perfect through 6.2 innings. It was the second time Rook threw a no-hitter in her career. She tossed two complete games and struck out 25 in 19 innings, while going 2-1 for the week. She leads the OVC and ranks fifth in the nation with 53 strikeouts.

Miller, a sophomore right-hander for the Redhawks Baseball team, won the first Pitcher of the Week award of the 2022 season. A native of Eureka, Missouri, Miller shut down #22-ranked Dallas Baptist last weekend in the season opener. He came out of the bullpen to toss six scoreless innings to help lead the Redhawks to a 12-inning one-run upset of the nationally-ranked Patriots. Miller struck out four, walked two and allowed only three hits in his first appearance of the year as SEMO posted a series win against a ranked opponent for only the second time in program history.

The SEMO baseball team will play at home this weekend against Bellarmine. The series will begin Saturday with a doubleheader starting at Noon, followed by one game on Sunday at 1pm.

Follow SEMO Athletics on Twitter, now @SEMORedhawks