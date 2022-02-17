Two-Minute Drill: Three Redhawks Track & Field Athletes Selected to OVC Athlete of the Week

Three Redhawk track & field athletes were selected to this week's Ohio Valley Conference Athlete of the Week list. Terrico Garrett, Marshall Swadley, and Nicole Humphreys were selected for the league's honors after their performances last weekend at the University of Indiana Hoosier Hills Invitational.

Terrico Garrett was selected as the Male Track Athlete of the Week, finishing in third place overall in the 800 meters with a time of 1:51.86. The junior from University City, Missouri, also competed as a part of the Redhawks 4x400-meters relay which finished in fifth place with an overall time of 3:22.91. Marshall Swadley took home two awards from the OVC this week. Swadley secured Male Field and Freshman Male Athlete of the Week. In his short Redhawk career, this is the fourth time that Swadley has received OVC weekly awards. Swadley set a new personal best in the men's shot put, 55' 10.5”, to finish fifth overall at the event. The Willard, Missouri, native also threw a personal best in the

men's weight throw, 58-8.5 (17.89m), to finish seventh place overall. On the women's side, a familiar face to the awards list, Nicole Humphreys was selected for her fourth Ohio Valley Conference Field Athlete of the Week. Humphreys competed in the women's weight throw and shot put. Humphreys, from Jackson, Missouri, finished third in the women's weight throw and set a personal best in the shot put to finish fourth. The Redhawks track & field team will be in action in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, today as a part of the Redhawks Open. The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with the women's pole vault at the SEMO Recreation Center. Admission is free and open to the public.

