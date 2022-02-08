© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
The backlash against Joe Rogan is growing. How much longer can Spotify stand its ground?

WAMU 88.5 | By Sophia Alvarez Boyd
Published February 8, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST
UFC commentator Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joe Rogan and Spotify came under fire again last week.

In a recent statement, Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek made it clear that he doesn’t want to “take on the position of being content censor.” That was in response to criticism of an interview Rogan did with a doctor that spread falsehoods and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. 

However, over the weekend, the company removed some 100 episodes where Rogan used racist language. Despite this, the company is standing its ground to keep its $100 million dollar contract with the comedian in tact.

Where does Spotify draw the line on content moderation? And how much longer can it claim to remain neutral given the amount of money on the table?

Sophia Alvarez Boyd
