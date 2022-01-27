Wajahat Ali on America, being Muslim in America, and being the unofficial spokesperson for being Mus

Wajahat Ali has been in the public eye for decades now.

He’sa writer, attorney, and a publicspeaker. He’s also found himself more than once playing the role of unofficial spokesman for what it means to be Muslim in America.

In his new book, “Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American,” Ali unpacks that role.

And he uses stories from his own life – from growing up in a Pakistani household in California to being in college in America after 9/11 – to explore the dangers of Islamophobia and racism.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5