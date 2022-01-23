© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., Taylor Mazdra provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. Taylor is the Marketing and Communications Specialist with the Cape Chamber. 0000017b-d583-d84a-afff-fdd77fc70000Local support for Let's Talk Business comes from First Midwest Bank -- offering banking solutions for all stages of life. Online at onemidwest.com. Member FDIC.

Let's Talk Business: Quality of Life

Published January 23, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST
Quality of life - it’s a difficult thing to define but a critical component of a vibrant community.

Quality of life is a phrase used in the marketing materials of nearly every community. But exactly what is quality of life and how do you measure it?

Several indicators are widely recognized in defining quality of life. They include: education, the economy, public safety, natural environment, health, social environment, government, and recreation / culture. Regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or religious beliefs, these indicators are important to all community members.

With today’s reporting techniques, measuring quality of life is more attainable now than ever. Job growth, crime statistics, graduation rates, education opportunities, air quality, and recreation programs are just a few categories where numbers are readily available.

With these indicators in mind, Cape Girardeau Area is doing quite well when it comes to quality of life.

Our local economy is strong. We have access to a variety of healthcare. City and county governments are dedicated and fiscally responsible. Our public school systems are outstanding. Southeast Missouri State University offers significant cultural opportunities. Air and water quality in the area are very good and let’s not forget about our beautiful parks and opportunities for recreation.

