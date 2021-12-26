Let's Talk Business: Predictions for 2022

As we close the chapter on another year, it’s once again time to pull out the crystal ball and take a look at some of the top predictions for the business world in 2022.

I’m Taylor Mazdra, Marketing & Communications Specialist for the Cape Chamber. Let’s talk business.

The end of the year not only provides a natural opportunity for reflection, but it’s also the perfect time to examine business trends for the coming year. Some trends stay, while others come and go. And in the case of 2022, many trends are likely staying.

Let’s take a look at a few.

Many businesses are already leaning on robots and artificial intelligence for greater efficiency and productivity. This reliance is a trend set to accelerate further in 2022. Depending on the type of artificial intelligence, this technology can help you increase sales, get to know your customers better, and even prevent fraud.

While technology advances were already leading us toward a gradual increase in remote and hybrid working, the pandemic has exacerbated this shift dramatically and we can expect a continued shift in work culture. As we head into the new year, it’s predicted 31% of all employees worldwide will work remotely. In addition to that, the number of freelancers and gig workers are likely to grow as well.

And finally, it appears influencer marketing is taking root. In the last six months, 58% of people have purchased a new product due to the recommendation of an influencer. A Mediakix study predicts ad spends for influencer marketing could reach $10 billion by next year.