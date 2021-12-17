The News Roundup — International

Despite early reports that the omicron variant of COVID-19 was less severe than its previous iterations, the United Kingdom’s health authority is warning that this variant is the “most significant threat” since the pandemic began.

World health authorities are scrambling to contain outbreaks of COVID-19. South Korea has moved to restrict gatherings in the country amid crowding at hospitals. The WHO estimates that Africa, at its current vaccination rate, won’t be 70 percent vaccinated until 2024.

Despite lobbying from Coke and Nike, the House passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Act, banning almost all imports from the Chinese province of Xinjiang. President Joe Biden is expected to sign it soon.

We cover the most important stories from around the world during the international hour of the News Roundup.

