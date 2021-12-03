Bob Inglis: How I changed my mind about climate change

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Changing Our Minds

Former GOP congressman Bob Inglis used to believe climate change wasn't real. But after a candid conversation with his children and a hard look at the evidence, he began to change his mind.

About Bob Inglis

Bob Inglis is the executive director of the Energy and Enterprise Initiative (republicEn.org) at George Mason University.

Previously, he served as a U.S. congressman for the state of South Carolina from 1993-1999 and again from 2005-2011. Inglis was a resident fellow at Harvard University's Institute of Politics in 2011, a Visiting Energy Fellow at Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment in 2012, and a resident fellow at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics in 2014. In 2015, he was awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his work on climate change.

Inglis earned a bachelor's in political science from Duke University and his JD from the University of Virginia School of Law.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.