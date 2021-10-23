© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Let's Talk Business
Every Monday at 6:42 a.m. and 8:42 a.m., John Mehner provides information on what's happening in the area of regional development in Southeast Missouri. John is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber. 0000017b-d583-d84a-afff-fdd77fc70000Local support for Let's Talk Business comes from First Midwest Bank -- offering banking solutions for all stages of life. Online at onemidwest.com. Member FDIC.

Let's Talk Business: SEMO Homecoming 2021

KRCU Public Radio | By John Mehner
Published October 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT
2018-EVT-Homecoming-Parade-JK-1013-002.jpg
Southeast Missouri State University
/
2018 SEMO Homecoming Parade

This is a big week for Southeast Missouri State University and the entire Cape Girardeau region.

Monday, October 25th through Saturday, October 30th, is Homecoming week for the University. This is an exciting annual tradition that provides lots of opportunities for alumni and the general public. These include Alumni Coffee and cookies, many fraternity and sorority gatherings, the Copper Dome Dinner, Academic Hall dome tours, the Homecoming parade, and, of course, Saturday’s football game against Eastern Illinois.

As always, there are some very special highlights to the week. It seems the entire region looks forward to the parade and this year’s will not disappoint. According to a University spokesperson, the parade will feature floats, marching bands, campus organizations and numerous alumni and student dignitaries. No doubt the streets will be lined from Capaha Park to the Hutson Pavilion.

So, you might ask, what does all this have to do with business? A lot! One great thing about having a university founded in 1873 is you have a lot of alumni. More than 10,000 are expected to flood the area and participate in various parts of the weeklong celebration. You’ve heard us talk about the impact visitors have on business and this will be a big week for hotels, restaurants, retail, and much more. It is great to be the home of Southeast Missouri State University.

Let's Talk Business
John Mehner
John Mehner is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
See stories by John Mehner
