The News Roundup — Domestic

The Freedom to Vote Act failed in the Senate this week. The bill would have established Election Day as a national holiday and setnational minimum standards for early voting and voting by mail. Senate Minority Leader Mitch said the bill was an overreach by Democrats in an attempt to federalize elections.

Members of the Trump administration clashed with the congressional committee investigating the January insurrection. The committee recommended that former White House advisor Steve Bannon be held in contempt after he ignored their requests for cooperation.

Vaccine mandates are being extended. New York City will now require all city employees be vaccinated in a bid to end the “COVID era.” General Electric will soon require all its U.S. workers to be vaccinated.

