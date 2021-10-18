© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
The Chicago Sky are the new WNBA champions

Published October 18, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Chicago has a title again.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: The Chicago Sky are WNBA champions.

DETROW: The win is the first for the Chicago Sky, who defeated the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in a comeback win. The team was led by WNBA superstar Candace Parker, a Chicago native who returned to play at home after 13 seasons in LA. After the game, she dedicated the win to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.