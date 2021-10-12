The Navy recovers the remains of 5 sailors off the coast of San Diego

The U.S. Navy has recovered the remains of five crew members among the wreckage of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego during routine operations in August.

Navy officials pulled the bodies and the mangled helicopter from a depth of about 5,300 feet approximately 60 miles off the coast on Friday, according to a statement on Tuesday. The remains were transferred to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification over the weekend.

Officials previously explained that the aircraft from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 was operating on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Aug. 31, before it crashed into the sea.

The five sailors killed aboard the aircraft include Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21.

One crew member was recovered after the crash and five others were injured while on deck.

The Navy's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

