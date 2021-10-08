© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
web header.png
Southeast Missouri's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Record Company expanded its horizons with new record, 'Play Loud'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published October 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT
The Record Company
The Record Company

The Record Company burst on to the scene in 2011 with its blues-inspired rock sound. After a decade making music together, the three-piece expanded their horizons on Play Loud, which sees the group working with outside producers and songwriters. The result is the band's biggest and most dynamic record to date.

I caught up with Chris Vos and Alex Stiff from the band to talk about the new faces working on Play Loud and how their pandemic covers EP came together.

Copyright 2021 XPN

Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
See stories by John Myers