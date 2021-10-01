© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Brandi Carlile: The World Cafe Interview

XPN | By Kimberly Junod,
Raina Douris
Published October 1, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT
Warmth. That's the word that keeps popping up when I try to decide how to describe Brandi Carlile. Warmth is what she treats you with in conversation, always ready with a laugh, a thoughtful answer or a curious question. You can see how her warmth draws people to her, in her personal life (she lives on a big compound full of family and friends) and her professional life (see her countless side projects). And, of course, the warmth of Carlile's voice and songwriting, which is on full display on her new album, In These Silent Days. In this conversation, we'll be talking about that new album and her recent memoir, Broken Horses. So... get cozy.

Kimberly Junod
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
