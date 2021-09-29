Congress And The Commanders: Military Leaders Testify On Afghanistan

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are back on the Hill this week to talk about Afghanistan.

Yesterday, they appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Today, they face the House Armed Services Committee.

And we’ve already heard a lot. That includes a public admission that they believed it would be a mistake to withdraw allAmerican troops from Afghanistan. That’s at odds with what we’ve heard from President Biden.

What can we expect from their testimony going forward?

