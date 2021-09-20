Here in the nation’s capital, downtown DC has been turned into a fortress yet again. Now the authorities will start the week taking down fences put up ahead of this weekend’s “Justice for J6” rally.

Though the word rally really might be overstating the gathering.

Few turned up. Police and the press outnumbered protestors who traveled to D.C. to highlight the plight of those charged with nonviolent crimes in the Jan. 6th insurrection.One guy showed up in a Batman costume.

Few expected large crowds – even some of those now behind bars didn’t expect much of anything.

We unpack the situation and ponder what’s next in the insurrection saga.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5