The News Roundup — Domestic

As the new school year starts, current cases of Covid-19 have now topped 40 million. One out of every four of these cases is a child.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott claimed at a press conference that the state’s new abortion restrictions do not force victims or rape or incest to give birth to a resulting child. Critics have pointed out that the claim is misleading and false.

President Joe Biden warned the nation of a “code red” climate emergency. His administration is laying out a solar plan to provide half of the nation’s electricity by 2050.

