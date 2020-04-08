With restaurants closed, cooking at home for many has become the new normal. For some, this is a creative opportunity. For others, it’s a culinary disaster.

Baking bread has become a trend among young people, particularly sourdough bread as it uses naturally occurring yeast in the air. However, it has led to a shortage of flour in some areas.

Many are turning to cook and author Alison Roman for her accessible recipes and focus on the virtues of dining in. We’ll talk to her and chef and restaurant owner Kwame Onwuachi about cooking during the pandemic.

Where are Americans finding inspiration to whip up new dishes? What can we bake when yeast, flour and other supplies may be hard to get?

