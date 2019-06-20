Updated October 28, 2021 at 8:47 AM ET

Updated Oct. 28, 2021: Whether you believe in ghosts or not, try these "spirited" compositions — from Tan Dun's Ghost Opera and William Bolcom's ragtime-infused "Poltergeist" to Meredith Monk's "Hungry Ghost" and various apparitions from George Crumb and György Ligeti.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify, Apple Music.

