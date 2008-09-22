'30 Rock' and 'Mad Men' Win Top Emmys
The 60th Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night in Los Angeles. It was a big night for basic cable: The drama awards were dominated by cable shows (and HBO specials), and the broadcast networks didn't win any big drama awards.
Glenn Close won for best actress in a drama series; Bryan Cranston of AMC's Breaking Bad won for best actor in a drama.
And AMC's Mad Men and NBC's 30 Rock were both big winners.
Corrected: September 22, 2008 at 12:38 PM CDT
Some versions of this story incorrectly referred to Heineken as a German beer. Heineken is produced in the Netherlands.