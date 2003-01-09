© 2021 KRCU Public Radio
Nuclear Non-Proliferation

By Robert Siegel
Published January 9, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Ashton Carter, Ford Foundation Professor of Science and International Affairs at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government and Co-Director of the Harvard-Stanford Preventive Defense Project. Carter was Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy from 1993-1996, and senior adviser to the DoD's North Korea Policy Review from 1998-2000. Mr. Carter discusses the history and significance of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty: which countries signed, which countries didn't, and what it means to be party to the treaty.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
