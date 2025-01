On this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Adriana Negron. She is the third student to start the new Bilingual journalism program with Southeast Missouri State University and KFVS-12.

Adriana is completing a major in journalism with a minor concentration in production TV/radio at Sacred Heart in Puerto Rico. One of the most valuable decisions she said she made, was to attend SEMO, to expand her knowledge and explore new things.