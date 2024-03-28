SEMO Spotlight: Scott Bellovich and James Rice

Scott Bellovich and James Rice are sophmores at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Television and Film. James is also pursuing a Bachelor's of Fine Arts in Acting with the Dobbin's Conservatory of Theater and Dance at SEMO.

In this episode we discuss their short film "Dear Bridge", which was awarded the Redhawk Award at the Spring 2024 Fault Line Film Festival. Scott and James share their plans for upcoming cinematic projects and aspirations for their media careers.