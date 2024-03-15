© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Breanna Miles

By Ashton Randolph
Published March 15, 2024 at 1:59 PM CDT
Breanna Miles visits KRCU studios to talk about her experiences as a sprinter on the Women's Track and Field team at SEMO.
KRCU Ashton Randolph
Breanna Miles visits KRCU studios to talk about her experiences as a sprinter on the Women's Track and Field team at SEMO.

On this week's 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Breanna Miles.

Breanna is a senior at Southeast majoring in Corporate Communications and double minoring in Sports Management and Marketing.

Throughout her college career, Breanna has competed in sprints on the Women's Track and Field team at SEMO. She was named Female Track Athlete of the Year, earned first place in the 200-meter race, and set a new personal record in the 200-meter at the Indoor Ohio Valley Conference 2024.

In this episode, she talks about how overcoming obstacles has motivated her to achieve success on and off the track.

Tags
SEMO Spotlight SEMOSEMO Athletics
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph