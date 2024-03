Christopher Mosher is a senior at Southeast double majoring in Trumpet Performanceand Music Education. In this episode, he discusses past, current, and future musical involvements.

In the summers of 2021 and 2023, Christopher performed alongside young-adult musciains from across the nation with the Blue Coats Drum and Bugle Corps. This upcoming July, Chris will join distingushed composers and musciains at the World Adult Wind Orchestra Project in Austria.