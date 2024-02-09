© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight: Amy Elfrink

By Ashton Randolph
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:55 AM CST
Amy Elfrink, a 2020 SEMO alumna, visiting KRCU Public Radio to talk about her career change from accounting to mental health counseling.
KRCU/Ashton Randolph
Amy Elfrink, a 2020 SEMO alumna, visiting KRCU Public Radio to talk about her career change from accounting to mental health counseling.

This week's guest on 'SEMO Spotlight' is Amy Elfrink.

During the interview, she shares what influenced her career change and her journey to take the next step in her professional life, including the decision to return to college as a non-traditional student.

Amy graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 1991. She later returned to her Alma Mater to pursue a Master's Degree in Mental Health Counseling, and graduated in 2020.

Today, she owns her own mental health counseling company, Living Water Christian Counseling Services LLC, in Jackson, MO.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
