No longer in production

Left of the Dial takes its name from the Replacements song of the same name, and is a reference to the position of the radio dial on which non-commercial radio stations are typically located. In the era of college radio these stations were reliable sources of independent, unsigned, and otherwise “underground” artists.

Left of the Dial is a radio program molded in that tradition, with a strong focus on new music but with a flexibility to allow a variety of genres, themes, and eras to be explored.