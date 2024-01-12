Going Public: National Gun Violence Survivors Week 2024

In 2024, National Gun Violence Survivors Week will be observed from Mon. Jan. 22 - Fri. Jan. 26.

This will be the sixth annual event, and this year's theme is 'Moments That Survive', which highlights the role of gun violence survivors as 'changemakers who are leading efforts to end gun violence by building, strengthening, and unifying their communities'.

https://momentsthatsurvive.org/national-gun-violence-survivors-week-2024/ Screenshot of 'Moments That Survive' website

In 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, 18,854 people died of injuries from gun violence—this includes willful, malicious, and accidental causes.

Although 2023 showed an 8 to 10 percent overall decrease in deaths and injuries from gun violence, and some cities saw 20 percent decreases, some age groups and categories saw upward trends.

The groups that saw increases included teens—aged 12 to 17; and those killed in mass shootings. In 2022, the CDC reported 27,038 deaths from 'suicide by firearm'. At the time of this story, the number of 'suicide by firearms' deaths was still incomplete. Previous years, dating back nine years—from 2014 to 2023—showed an overall increase.

The CDC showed statistics from 2019 - 2023, breaking down these rates by month.

CDC / https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/firearms/firearm-suicide-trends.html Average Daily Number of Firearm Suicides by Month, 2019-2023*

Leslie Washington, a spokesperson for the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, talked about efforts to raise awareness of gun crime and the experiences of gun violence survivors, which includes sharing her and others' stories about how their lives have been impacted.

Mon. Jan. 15th, a cold weather clothing collection drive for school children will be held at the Shawnee Park Center—from the beginning of the MLK Breakfast at 8 a.m. and the Luncheon at Noon.

On Jan. 27th, Washington said she and others will gather at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to write notes of encouragement to survivors of gun violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or have thoughts of suicide, you may call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

