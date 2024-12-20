© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Scott City Art Students Featured in National Christmas Tree Lighting

By Isabelle Murphy
Published December 20, 2024 at 12:51 PM CST
Missouri's National Christmas Tree Lighting Ornament
Elise Spies
/
The National Tree
Missouri's National Christmas Tree Lighting Ornament

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Tradition began in November of 1923 and has continued by each succeeding President.

This year, the Missouri ornament features the artwork of Elise Spies, a 5th grader at Scott City Elementary School. Along with Spies' art, the works of all 18 participating students at Scott City Elementary are featured on the State of Missouri tree in Washington, D.C.

In this episode of 'Exposition', we discuss the preparation and selection process with Scott City Elementary art teacher, Beth Thomas.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on December 20th, 2024. All of the National Tree ornaments can be viewed at The National Tree.

Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy, a native of Salem, IL, joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcasts 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance&nbsp;Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
