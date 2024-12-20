Exposition: Scott City Art Students Featured in National Christmas Tree Lighting

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Tradition began in November of 1923 and has continued by each succeeding President.

This year, the Missouri ornament features the artwork of Elise Spies, a 5th grader at Scott City Elementary School. Along with Spies' art, the works of all 18 participating students at Scott City Elementary are featured on the State of Missouri tree in Washington, D.C.

In this episode of 'Exposition', we discuss the preparation and selection process with Scott City Elementary art teacher, Beth Thomas.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on December 20th, 2024. All of the National Tree ornaments can be viewed at The National Tree.